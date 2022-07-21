Workers upset they have to drop private insurance, switch to SZV | THE DAILY HERALD

The SZV building.

~ They say SZV is costlier for poorer service ~

PHILIPSBURG–A number of workers who were privately insured and are now obligated to switch to Social and Health Insurances SZV due to the increasing of the wage limit from NAf. 67,816 to NAf. 120,000 (see related story), are not happy to have to switch.

One of the concerns of workers is that they will be paying more for lower quality, third-class hospital care, while they have second-class care with their private insurance. The workers said their private medical insurance is cheaper than what they are now being asked to pay for SZV, and they also no longer have a choice of where to seek treatment. They said also that they are already insured and they are not happy that government is forcing them to give up an insurance package that they are happy with.

In response to the concerns, SZV said that while some will be paying more, others will be paying less (see related story for SZV’s full response).

One worker with initial S., who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Daily Herald that she currently has private health insurance with global second-class coverage while SZV offers third class in St. Maarten. The worker said her private health insurance cost her NAf. 180 per month and she will be paying double at NAf. 360 for SZV.

“SZV is way more expensive for third class and only covers health insurance in St. Maarten, while my health insurance global costs way less,” stated the worker. “Human right should be to have a choice for your own insurance and not be told that we have to be SZV-insured.

“Also, we heard this two weeks in advance since this ridiculous SZV thing will start on August 1, 2022, and will automatically be deducted from our pay cheque. If we choose to keep our private health insurance next to the expensive SZV, the cost will be 100% for our use and in case of an emergency, the SZV and the private health insurance are going to battle who has to pay the bills.”

The worker, who has been at the same company for more than 20 years, said the switch is also more expensive for her employer. “For the employer, it’s more expensive to have their employees forced to be SZV-insured instead of being privately insured. For example, if I break a leg on my vacation in the Netherlands, I am not covered by SZV, while my private insurance pays for everything globally.”

Another worker with initial M., who also spoke on condition of anonymity, alluded to statements made in the past by Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Minister Omar Ottley, who had said that the aim is to ensure that the population has access to healthcare insurance.

“We were already insured with a private insurance and had coverage we could deal with. We were insured for second class. With the changes in the law, we will be paying the same amount or even more for third-class insurance. Did anyone ever do a survey to see what the feedback would be from the population whom this law will be affecting?” M. asked.

“We as women are getting older and for us it is imperative that we have a proper health insurance, which we all had and which now will become obsolete. May I also add that when we come out of the private insurance, we will never be able to get back in because we are not 24 anymore.”

She is also concerned about SZV’s coverage for medication. “My deductible should also therefore not be over my gross, but over my gross minus the 20%. We have ailments, which we are being treated for and we know that SZV does not cover all medications. [It is – Ed.] added expense for the insured.

“It should have been made a choice for those earning between NAf. 69,000 and NAf. 120,000, not mandatory. Why not allow the insured to choose their own package instead of this take-it-or-leave-it deal? SZV lets us know one week before August 1 that we will be moving to this insurance. I know several companies that have not been informed of the new law and this makes me wonder if this law is across the board,” M. said.

She said also that authorities had claimed that employees “may qualify” for accident and medical insurance, noting, “That does not sound like a law to me. Lower down in the article [published in The Daily Herald] it again states: ‘… will be able to qualify for SZV medical insurance’ – again, not mandatory.”

One peeved man, who was also told that he has to switch, questions how it is possible that he now has to pay a higher premium for a lesser insurance. “How is it possible that a politician decides for me to give up an insurance that I have been paying for 22 years straight?” he asked. “Why is it that employers are suddenly obligated to move their employees to SZV, as if it is a new law? And how was this law or amendment made?”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/workers-upset-they-have-to-drop-private-insurance-switch-to-szv