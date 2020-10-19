Works on Smoke Alley hairpin bend on schedule | THE DAILY HERALD

The work in progress.

ST.EUSTATIUS–With the recent concrete pour, contractor Statia Road and Construction has now almost completed 75 per cent of the renovation work on the Smoke Alley hairpin bend. The work on the access road to and from the port of St. Eustatius started at the beginning of August this year.

Workers busy at the work site.

The Smoke Alley project should be finalised by the end of 2020. Phasing is necessary to work sequentially on parts of the road, by means of a half-lane closure. After completion, the road will meet safety standards for all types of vehicles and will be less demanding to motor vehicles, it was stated in a press release. Rainwater will be collected at Upper Town and diverted to a water infiltration zone instead of flowing down into the ocean, limiting erosion and damage to the coral.

The project is supervised by the Directorate of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure in collaboration with Rijkswaterstaat in the Netherlands, and financed by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

