Worth Repeating | THE DAILY HERALD

Carnival Village was the centre of more than three decades of Reggae and dancehall music on Sunday night, with the new show ‘Headliners: Roots and Riddims’.

The well-attended event turned into a night of nostalgia and good feelings with the sounds of Tanto Metro and Devonte, Tanya Stephens, Richie Spice, Christopher Martin, local artiste Royalty, DJ Outkast and CD Rankin. Promoter Bertaux ‘Mr. Rude’ Fleming and Sunny Khatnani of main sponsor Divico Distributors said on Monday that the reggae show will return next year.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/worth-repeating