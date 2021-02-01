Wouter Zitter new interim commander of Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department | THE DAILY HERALD

Wouter Zitter

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–Wouter Zitter (60) took the role of interim commander-general of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN from January 27. His predecessor Albert Gieling resigned last year after his term of office ended.

Zitter previously worked at the Ministry of Justice and Security and has plenty of experience within the fire service organisation and the security sector. He is no stranger to BKCN because he was previously in charge of the Fire Department in 2011, as its first commander-general.

The process of recruiting a new commander-general for the Fire Department of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba has not yet resulted in an appointment. Zitter is going to serve as interim commander until the end of July while the recruitment process continues.

