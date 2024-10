Unfortunately, last week's WEEKender was mistakenly inserted in the printed version of The Daily Herald today, Friday, instead of the Pet Care Special. The annual supplement timed for Wold Animal Day on October 4, will now be placed n the Monday newspaper.

Management apologises for the error and any inconvenience it may have caused.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wrong-publication