WYCCF enforces new procedures | THE DAILY HERALD

White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation.

JOHN’S ESTATE–White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) has implemented new procedures for all visitors to the nursing home and elderly care facilities as ongoing preventive measures.

Since early March all visitors to WYCCF have been requested to sanitise their hands on entering the building, utilising provided hand-sanitisers.

Prior to interacting with clients, persons are required to wash their hands thoroughly.

According to WYCCF, visitors are to adhere to proper cough and sneeze etiquette: cough or sneeze into your elbow or a disposable napkin which is to be discarded after use. This must be followed by thoroughly washing of the hands.

The foundation also requests that persons avoid visiting if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms or have recently travelled to countries affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last 21 days.

WYCCF Operations Manager Bregje Boetekees told The Daily Herald a memo would be issued to staff requesting compliance with current travel restrictions put in place by the government, including both regional and international travel.

She said this measure is necessary to reduce the risk of contracting the virus while abroad and to prevent a staff member getting stuck abroad in the event new travel bans are issued after entry into a country.

“We advise [staff – Ed.] to avoid crowds, practice good hygiene and social distancing. We have also cancelled all group visits to St. Martin’s Home (for example, church groups or school classes) and informed our staff that until further notice their children cannot visit here either,” she added.

She said the foundation is sourcing personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gowns and surgical masks from various suppliers to ensure safe continuity of care, and urges the public to refrain from purchasing these items necessary for healthcare personnel.

According to Boetekees, all WYCCF members attended COVID-19 informational sessions facilitated by management as a means to guarantee the delivery of factual information and debunk myths.

“We also have a protocol on home care for clients who are suspected of having COVID-19 and have implemented the correct procedure to identify a possible case and what to do when this is suspected,” she added.

In conclusion, she said WYCCF is well prepared and in close contact with all other organisations in the healthcare system.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wyccf-enforces-new-procedures