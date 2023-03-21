WYCCF launches promotional video showcasing psychogeriatric day care | THE DAILY HERALD

New WYCCF psychogeriatric day care video shot.





ST. JOHN’S ESTATE–White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) has released a new promotional video showcasing its psychogeriatric daycare, designed to support elderly individuals living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers.

The video, which can be viewed on the WYCCF Facebook page and website, features a glimpse into the daily routine of the psychogeriatric daycare, where the clients arrive at 8:00am and are picked up at 5:00pm on weekdays.

The daycare provides a safe and welcoming environment to socialise, engage in therapeutic activities and receive specialised care. The programme is designed to meet the unique needs of individuals living with dementia or Alzheimer’s. It aims to improve their quality of life by promoting social interaction, physical activity and mental stimulation. As the clients spend a considerable amount of time in the daycare, WYCCF really strives to make the facility feel like a second home.

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are challenging diseases to cope with, WYCCF explained. One can slowly lose certain abilities, which may result in losing the independence one had their whole adult life. This gradually makes one more and more dependent on the care of others, which can be very difficult to accept.

In most cases, the family members take on the care and what may begin with light help can end up becoming a full-time job. “This gradually increasing workload often proves very hard for family members to keep up with. The caregiver might still have a job and other responsibilities and, on top of that, may not be trained to provide this type and amount of care. The psychogeriatric daycare of the WYCCF can help a lot in this situation,” said WYCCF.

As part of the psychogeriatric daycare programme, WYCCF also offers an Alzheimer’s support group session every two months for caregivers of individuals with dementia or Alzheimer’s. The last session was held last Saturday and was again very well-attended. These meetings provide a safe and supportive space for caregivers to share their experiences, receive practical advice, and connect with others who are going through similar challenges.

“We are excited to launch this video and showcase our team’s incredible work in providing care for individuals living with dementia or Alzheimer’s,” said WYCCF Operations Manager Bregje Boetekees.

“What we see as quality care is not only the care directly to the client, but also including support and information for the client’s family and caregivers to improve the quality of care when the clients are not with us. By educating and informing the general public, we aim to raise awareness and reduce stigma around topics such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

“This new promotional video, as well as the Alzheimer’s support group meetings, are excellent examples of what we mean by quality care. We understand the challenges faced by both the seniors and their caregivers, and we are committed to providing the highest quality of care and support to help them through this difficult time.”

The psychogeriatric daycare programme is located at St. Martin’s Home at St. John’s Estate Road #6, Cul de Sac. To learn more about the daycare and the Alzheimer’s support group sessions, one can contact the daycare unit leader at (721) 553-5052 or the social worker at (721) 588-1460.

For more information about WYCCF and to view the video, visit the website

www.wyccf.org, Facebook page

whiteyellowcrosscarefoundation or Instagram

wyccfsxm or call (721) 548-4431.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wyccf-launches-promotional-video-showcasing-psychogeriatric-day-care