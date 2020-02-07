WYCCF, MHF sign new cooperation agreement | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Michel Soons and Eileen Healy sign the agreement marking the foundations’ continued partnership.

CAY HILL–White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) and Mental Health Foundation (MHF) signed a new agreement on Thursday, February 6, to formalise their continued collaboration.

MHF took the opportunity to introduce its new psychiatrists to the WYCCF board members, the foundation stated in a press release on Friday.

“MHF visits WYCCF 10 hours per week and supports the departments of the WYCCF such as St. Martin’s Home, Sister Basilia Center, the day-care centres and the District Nursing regarding the care needs and treatment plans of their clients,” said MHF.

Furthermore, MHF guides and supports staff in caring for their clients. Training and lectures by the psychiatrists are also part of the agreement.

New is the fact that one of the WYCCF psychologists is receiving supervision and guidance from MHF in achieving her Healthcare Psychologist diploma, which will take 2½ years.

“For several years, the foundations have worked together in providing quality care to the clients of the WYCCF and have even supported each other in difficult times,” said MHF.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wyccf-mhf-sign-new-cooperation-agreement