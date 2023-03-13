‘Wylde Swan’ finishing busy Caribbean season | THE DAILY HERALD

Deon Weweje (right) from the company DPYS with one of his staff members working on “Wylde Swan” to pump out bilge water, remove old oil filters and more.



MARIGOT–Caribbean Sail Training (CST) member vessel Wylde Swan left Marigot Port, St. Martin, a few days ago for Curaçao, where the vessel will remain a few days and depart from there to Cuba, before crossing the Atlantic Ocean back to the Netherlands, after a very busy Caribbean season.

The sail training vessel made several six-week voyages out of St. Martin to Grenada and other islands in the south of the island chain, each time embarking around 35 youngsters who came in with KLM or Air France from the Netherlands.

During every visit, the youngsters took part in excursions on the islands and did some souvenir shopping.

Marigot was the departure and arrival port and Wylde Swan was hosted, as in previous years during the Caribbean season, by Port Director Albéric Ellis and his staff giving the vessel the possibility to do fuel bunkering, provisioning, crew and trainee changes and more on the Galisbay pier.

One of CST’s advisory board members, Deon Weweje of the company DPYS, has been pumping out waste bilge water and used oil from Wylde Swan and several other CST member vessels this season. Each time this is done completely free of cost, in between his busy schedule of working to provide his services to the mega- and superyachts.

A few other CST member vessels are still scheduled to visit St. Martin in the coming weeks.

