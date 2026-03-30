Xoey Fitzpatrick Aventurin captivates audience with talent, culture, wins Junior Carnival Crown | THE DAILY HERALD

2026 Junior Carnival Queen Xanisha “Xoey” Fitzpatrick Aventurin (second left) flanked by second runner up Y’Sheyda Madramootoo (left), MP Sjamira Roseburg (third left), first runner-up Kayla Fontenelle (fourth left) and Kyrie Fleming, who placed third (right).

MADAME ESTATE–The St. Maarten Junior Carnival Pageant 2026 reached a thrilling climax on Saturday, March 28, asXanisha “Xoey” Fitzpatrick Aventurin was crowned Junior Carnival Queen, earning 845 points and standing out in a field of talented young contestants at the Aleeze Convention Center.

The packed audience witnessed a showcase of creativity, culture, and youthful excellence, as Xoey’s performances left a lasting impression on judges and spectators alike.

The competition concluded with Xoey winning the crown as well as Miss Amity, Miss Popularity, Best Speech, Best Talent and Best Carnival Costume. Kayla Fontenelle earned first runner-up with 808 points, while also winning Miss Photogenic and Best Evening Wear. Y’Sheyda Madramootoo was named second runner-up and received Best Cultural Wear. Kyrie Fleming placed fourth after a brave and loved performance.

Each contestant showcased creativity, talent, and stage presence, leaving the audience impressed with the dedication and preparation that went into their performances.

From her very first moment on stage, Xoey appeared to have captivated the crowd. Her speech, a heartfelt poem celebrating Carnival’s 55th anniversary, resonated with tradition, pride, and inspiration.

Her talent segment, a breathtaking aerial performance, addressed the vital issue of bullying. The presentation opened with a video in which Xoey shared feelings of being bullied and feeling trapped, followed by an aerial act that combined acrobatics with expressive storytelling.

Xoey’s cultural wear paid tribute to Carnival and calypso legendLeroy “Beau Beau” Brook, featuring a musical instrument-inspired design reflecting the iconic gold-detailed white captain suit worn by Beau Beau. Her costume, combined with rhythmic Carnival music and a dramatic finale where Beau Beau himself came on stage and handed over his stick.

In her winning speech, Xoey powerfully reminded the audience of Carnival’s legacy and the dedication of those who shaped it: “Ladies and gentlemen, understand —Carnival was built by many hands. Not just designers, not just song, but brave hearts who knew we belong.From mud and wood to lights that shine, from humble hope to grand design, they planted seeds of faith and pride —And fifty-five years later… we still rise,” Xoey said.

“And now, as I stand before you seen, A proud eight-year-old Junior Queen, I am not just sparkle, not just show —I am the past… the present… the future we grow. I am the drum that will not fade. I am the promise their courage made. I am the echo of Beau Beau’s song, Still teaching our people to stand up strong. I am the vision van Delden chose. I am the mission Arndell rose. I am kaiso truth, island pride —With fifty-five years walking at my side. And as long as one child dares to dream, As long as one voice begins to sing, As long as culture lives in we, Carnival will be more than history. It will be destiny, destiny, destiny and tonight —I Xoey Aventurin – DESTINY. Destiny is standing right before you. Ladies and gentlemen, experience carnival with and through me.”

Runner-ups also shone in the competition. First runner-up Kayla Fontenelle, delivered a touching skit honouring her mother and celebrating resilience and family. Second runner-up Y’Sheyda Madramootoo and third runner-up Kyrie Fleming impressed with their talent, cultural wear, and creativity, ensuring a highly competitive pageant.

The pageant received strong support from Member of Parliament (MP) Sjamira Roseburg, who for the second consecutive year pledged to cover the school fees of all four Junior Carnival Queen contestants.

Xoey’s success was made possible by a dedicated team of supporters, coaches, and mentors. including chaperones Amanda Vital-Bedminister and Chalmarie Vlaun, coaches Lisette Chalmarie, Shiloh Bedminister, and Rudolphe “Rudy” Davis, talent coaches Olga and Alex Subbota, hair by Aneka Ferrol, makeup by Rogelia Euson, costume designer Mark Roy from Guyana, costume detailer Miguel Alexander, cultural wear seamstress Glenis of Falana Boutique, cultural wear headpiece by Rick LaTouche, and princess gown designer Mikkie Graham of Bellanoire Fashion from Dominica.

Her performance was made possible through sponsorship and community support, including Leisure Car Rental, St. Maarten Cruise and Maritime, Real Auto, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs, Freshling BV, Motorworld, Comfort Zone, Rudy Taxi, Denise Christopher, Aquatic Solution, ICC, Arlene Halley, Leroy Vlaun, Freshling BV, and Sandra Cheung.

Xoey’s team extended special acknowledgments to Leroy “King Beau Beau” Brooks, Patou of YR92.5 FM, Djunathia Richardson, and Talya “Mizzy” Panthophlet, as well as to all of Xoey’s teachers, family, friends and well wishers who supported her throughout the journey.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/xoey-fitzpatrick-aventurin-captivates-audience-with-talent-culture-wins-junior-carnival-crown