Yaadfowl retains calypso crown by single point over Fish Da Mega Boss | THE DAILY HERALD

The winners collecting their cash prizes. Yaadfowl is fourth left and Ashayna Nisbett is left. Fish Da Mega Boss is not in picture.

POND ISLAND–A single point separated victory from defeat on Tuesday night at the Carnival Village, where Edsel “Yaadfowl” Eusebius retained his Senior Calypso crown in one of the closest finishes in recent memory, edging Fish da Mega Boss 487 to 486 points to secure back-to-back titles at the Nagico Senior Calypso Finals.

His closest competitor, Fish da Mega Boss (Alberto Arrindell), finished second with 486 points, while third place went to Ashayna Nisbett (Ashayna) with 469 points.

Eusebius also secured the US $10,000 grand prize for his winning performance of “Nobody Promised Tomorrow,” a piece centred on the message of valuing life, living fully, and recognising that time is not guaranteed.

Fish da Mega Boss earned US $5,000 for second place with “Lost in the Sauce,” a performance marked by sharp political satire, including chefs on stage and a cartoon-style political backdrop.

Ashayna Nisbett received US $3,500 for “Village Guardian,” a reflective performance encouraging audiences to “guard the village, mind the village, celebrate the season until the next one comes.”

The tightly contested finals followed an elimination round of nearly 20 calypsonians, with each finalist delivering performances rooted in storytelling, humour, and social commentary. The remaining competitors also brought strong messages and staging to the night. Pedro Jones (Dr. Jones) used bold visuals in red, white, and blue alongside flag bearers while addressing leadership and island protection. Erno York (Young Dow) performed “Hole in Your Pockets,” while Isidore York (Mighty Dow) delivered “Disappointed Country,” focused on social critique. Rumini Rogers (The Protégé) performed “Pressure,” where he sent the message that “Calypso is the people’s voice, so keep Calypso alive.”

Zahira Richardson (Empress Zee) presented “We Rise,” supported by dancers and a visual montage highlighting St. Maarten’s culture and tourism, including festivals, ziplining, horseback riding, beaches, shopping, and cruise activity. Evelyne Walters (Ebony Empress) performed “Calypso Healer of the Nation,” entering with drummers, masked performers, and dancers in traditional red attire, reinforcing calypso’s enduring cultural role.

The performances were backed by a 12-piece band with brass, rhythm section, and backup vocalists, ensuring a continuous flow throughout the evening. The event drew high-level attendance, including Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and Parliament President Sarah Wescot-Williams.

Crowds inside Carnival Village responded enthusiastically throughout the night as food booths served cultural cuisine and each act raised the level of competition.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/yaadfowl-retains-calypso-crown-by-single-point-over-fish-da-mega-boss