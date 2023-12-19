Year-end road safety: Police conduct vehicle inspections | THE DAILY HERALD

KPSM has intensified traffic controls.

PHILIPSBURG–As the year draws to a close, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is intensifying its efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the community during the busy holiday season. In a series of year-end actions, officers have increased traffic controls to maintain a secure road environment.

Officers encountered a notable incident during recent controls on various locations across the island. A white Kia Picanto was stopped and, on inspection, a firearm was discovered in the vehicle. The driver was promptly arrested and brought to the police station in Philipsburg for further investigation.

In a separate incident on Saturday, during routine controls, a firearm was discovered in a scooter. The gun was confiscated and the owner, identified on Sunday, was subsequently arrested. These actions highlight the police force’s proactive approach in addressing potential threats to public safety.

Vehicle controls were carried out extensively, leading to the issuance of several fines for various violations. KPSM urges all residents to comply with traffic regulations and adhere to safety measures.

In the upcoming days, police will be addressing the parking situation on Frontstreet. Drivers are requested to utilise the free parking spaces in Philipsburg and refrain from leaving their vehicles unattended on the sidewalk. It is essential to note that vehicles left unattended on the Frontstreet sidewalk will be subject to towing.

KPSM remains committed to creating a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors alike. The cooperation of the community is vital in achieving this goal.

