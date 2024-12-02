York adopts alma mater, pledges financial aid and mentorship progs. | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–National Alliance (NA) Member of Parliament (MP) Darryl York has adopted his alma mater – the Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School – pledging financial aid, mentorship programmes and his own time to ensure pupils have the tools and opportunities to succeed.

York said in a press release that this is in response to budget cuts that have left schools struggling with resource shortages.

He said this initiative underscores his commitment to fostering a culture of care and responsibility for the next generation. “I walked those halls, sat in those classrooms, and was shaped by the values I learned there. Now, it’s my turn to give back and ensure every child has the same opportunities I did and more,” York shared in a press release.

Through discussions with Interim Adjunct School Manager Shemaiah Fleming and the student care coordinator, a boys’ mentorship programme was proposed, which, combined with York’s vision, led to the development of a collaborative initiative. Together, their shared vision is embodied in Promoting Inspiration, Leadership, Learning and Resilience (PILLAR), a mentorship initiative designed to address the challenges faced by young pupils today, York said in the release.

The programme will kick off with a series of training sessions conducted by the school’s student care coordinator to prepare mentors for engaging with pupils in a meaningful and constructive manner.

The sessions will emphasise trust-building, fostering confidence and providing practical strategies to help young learners navigate challenges in education, but also to foster personal growth.

The initiative focuses on empowering young boys through tailored guidance designed to equip them with the skills, confidence and resilience needed to thrive academically and personally. As part of this initiative, a team of mentors, including York, will provide one-on-one guidance to pupils, demonstrating the value of personal engagement. Through self-care activities, sports and both educational and recreational sessions, the mentors aim to inspire pupils by example, encouraging them to embrace their potential and individuality as they grow.

Building on the adoption model, York will work with local businesses and individuals to introduce the “Adopt a Classroom” programme. This initiative invites sponsors to support individual classrooms by providing resources, technology or funding for specific projects tailored to each grade’s unique needs. By involving more stakeholders, this programme ensures that pupils and teachers alike receive targeted assistance, fostering a stronger sense of community investment in education.

To support the school and its programmes, York said he has committed a portion of his salary to fund these initiatives. These funds will enable the school to acquire much-needed resources, ensuring its continued growth and success. At the end of this period, an evaluation and assessment will be conducted to assess the effectiveness. Based on the results, further enhancements and adjustments will be made to ensure the future growth of this commitment.

While the initial focus is on Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School and young boys, the MP envisions this model being adapted to benefit all schools and students, including girls. He urges his fellow parliamentarians, professionals and community members to adopt schools and create mentorship initiatives tailored to specific needs. These efforts are intended to spark a broader movement, basically a call to action for the entire community.

“There are 15 of us in Parliament and eight primary schools on this island. We talk about our youth being the future, but talk alone isn’t enough,” MP York stated. “Leadership isn’t just about passing laws – it’s about action, it’s about rolling up our sleeves, investing in our communities, and ensuring no child is left behind. By adopting schools and mentoring students, we can create a ripple effect that touches boys, girls and entire communities.”

He emphasised that this initiative is open to all. Politicians, civil servants, business owners, young professionals, artists – anyone passionate about uplifting the next generation can join.

Reflecting on his personal connection to Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School, York remarked, “Change doesn’t happen from a distance, it happens when we show up, care deeply and act boldly. This movement is rooted in action and I am only getting started.”

York aims to create a culture where education is not only valued but actively nurtured. His commitment serves as a reminder that leadership is about making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.

For more information or to learn how to be part of the PILLAR programme, contact York at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/york-adopts-alma-mater-pledges-financial-aid-and-mentorship-progs