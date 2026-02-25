York calls for sargassum taskforce ahead of expected seaweed season | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–National Alliance Member of Parliament Darryl York is calling for the urgent establishment of a national sargassum response taskforce and greater government accountability as St. Maarten braces for what scientists warn could be a severe seaweed season.

York said that while operational responsibility lies with the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Infrastructure and Environment VROMI, Parliament has a critical role in ensuring the country is properly prepared and that response measures are clearly defined and adequately resourced.

“My focus has been on the broader issue driving it, climate change and our preparedness. Today it is sargassum, tomorrow it is flooding or erosion. These are connected impacts,” York told “The Daily Herald”. “While this situation needs immediate attention, in Parliament I have been pushing for a long-term strategy, so we stop reacting to one crisis at a time.”

He stressed that Parliament does not execute operational responses such as beach cleanups, but is responsible for ensuring the competent ministry is acting in a timely and accountable manner.

“As an MP, my role is to ensure that the responsible ministry is prepared, has a clear plan, and is acting in a timely and accountable manner,” York said. “I cannot run the operation, but I can ensure there is structure, funding clarity, and public accountability.”

To strengthen coordination, York said he will advocate for the immediate establishment of a temporary Sargassum Taskforce bringing together VROMI, Public Health, Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication TEATT, the Port, environmental stakeholders and private sector operators.

“A taskforce ensures defined roles, accountability, and ongoing monitoring,” he said, adding that he intends to submit formal parliamentary questions seeking clarity on preparedness, budget allocation, contractor capacity, disposal strategy and public health safeguards, as well as pushing for a prioritised shoreline response plan.

York, who has an engineering background, also outlined practical mitigation measures that could reduce the impact if implemented early.

“Where feasible, interception offshore can reduce beach accumulation. Rapid removal before decomposition limits hydrogen sulfide risks and reduces complexity. Clear public health communication is essential, especially for vulnerable residents,” he said. “Identifying containment and disposal sites in advance prevents last-minute improvisation.”

He also encouraged a coordinated public-private response, noting that marinas, contractors, hotels and equipment operators may have assets that could support early intervention efforts.

“The earlier we act, the lower the environmental and economic impact,” York said.

York said the sargassum threat also highlights broader structural challenges facing St. Maarten in accessing climate adaptation resources despite its vulnerability as a small island territory.

The Netherlands allocates roughly €200 million annually toward climate-related initiatives through international financing mechanisms. Yet St. Maarten, though functionally a Small Island Developing State in vulnerability, is treated as a developed state due to our Kingdom status, limiting direct access to certain climate funds,” he said.

He pointed to provisions within the Kingdom Charter that provide a basis for shared responsibility in addressing climate-related risks and said he would advocate for a broader Climate Adaptation and Preparedness Program within a Kingdom framework.

“Sargassum, flooding, erosion and extreme weather should fall under one structured, funded strategy. In the short term, we strengthen response capacity. In the long term, we secure sustainable adaptation funding, dedicated equipment and technical expertise,” York said. “St. Maarten alone cannot legislate nor fund global climate change away, but we can make a clear case for fair burden sharing within the Kingdom and ensure we are equipped to manage its impact.”

Scientists and environmental experts have warned that St. Maarten could face one of its most severe sargassum seasons in recent years, with Atlantic biomass levels significantly above historical averages and the first major landings expected in the coming weeks.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/york-calls-for-sargassum-taskforce-ahead-of-expected-seaweed-season