‘You cannot lie your way into integrity’ says MP Peterson | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Party for Progress (PFP) Member of Parliament (MP) Raeyhon Peterson issued a stark warning to both leaders and citizens about the consequences of choosing deception over honesty. “You cannot lie your way into integrity. You cannot deceive your way into accountability,” Peterson said during his speech during the closing of the Parliamentary year.

Peterson criticized the political environment in the House of Parliament, saying it has often been dominated by rhetoric rather than substance. “Too often, this House has been filled with noise rather than substance, with posturing rather than principle. And while that may satisfy the headlines and social media, it does nothing for the people who sent us here to serve,” he said.

He urged colleagues to embrace leadership grounded in honesty: “Leadership requires honesty. Honesty when the truth is uncomfortable. Honesty when it exposes our own flaws. Honesty even at times when it might cost us politically. If you cannot face that, then you are unfit to lead.”

Turning to the role of citizens, Peterson said accountability extends beyond Parliament. “No matter how much some may wish it otherwise, citizens themselves also bear a great responsibility. A responsibility to question who you choose to represent you, to think critically when they speak, and to stop rewarding misrepresentation with your trust,” he said. He warned against blind acceptance of appealing but misleading messages: “Too many are quick to believe the loudest voice in the room instead of the most honest one. Too many prefer comforting lies over uncomfortable truths.”

On the broader issue of corruption, Peterson said it thrives not only because of politicians, but because society tolerates it. “When favours are exchanged for silence, when shortcuts are chosen over fairness, when dishonesty is ignored because it benefits us, that is corruption too,” he said. He called for stronger institutions, independent supervisory boards, and transparency that extends beyond the doors of Parliament.

Addressing the need for change, Peterson said, “The truth is this… our people say they want change, but many are not prepared for what true change demands. Real change is disruptive. It challenges habits. It dismantles comfort zones. It exposes hypocrisy. And that is why it is so often resisted. But without it, we will remain stuck in the same cycles of lies, excuses, and mistrust.”

Peterson also challenged both colleagues and the public to embrace accountability. “As a Member who has sat in opposition and in coalition, I say again to all my colleagues: the hypocrisy is clear, and the lies will have consequences. The people will no longer be fooled. And to the public: do not let yourselves be manipulated. Do not accept empty promises. Do not ignore the truth simply because it makes you uncomfortable,” he said.

The PFP MP called for collective responsibility for the nation’s future: “If you choose lies, you will live in lies. If you choose accountability, then accountability will become the standard. The truth will set you free, but first it will make you miserable. Let us not fear the misery of truth. Let us embrace it, endure it, and rise stronger because of it. Let us choose truth and accountability, and let us finally choose the future that our people deserve.”

