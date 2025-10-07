‘You deserve to be honoured,’ Mussington tells residents at Elderly Week opening ceremony | THE DAILY HERALD

Collectivité President Louis Mussington speaks at the opening ceremony for La Semaine Bleu, as Bethany Home Director Henri Nagapin and administration board President Audrey Gil look on. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–The opening ceremony for Week of the Elderly (La Semaine Bleu) took place at the Bethany Home on Monday morning, with speeches and entertainment. All the residents and their family members were present and seated at tables in the day room.

Before the speeches, entertainer Ricky Da Phox cracked jokes and sang songs before the Bottleneck Crew took over later. A class from the Chez Elmer kindergarten school also sang a song for the residents.

The new Director of the Bethany Home, Henri Nagapin, just one year into his new post, and President of the Bethany Home’s administration board Audrey Gil, both gave speeches, as did Collectivité President Louis Mussington after his late arrival.

“La Semaine Bleu is the week when we honour the elderly, their history, memories and rich life experiences,” said Nagapin. “Their contributions to Saint Martin have been invaluable.”

Gil thanked all the staff and carers who work at the home for making life as pleasant as possible for the residents. “I’m very pleased to be working with the new director. Since his arrival he has steadily been making improvements and introducing new programmes,” she said.

Mussington told the residents: "You deserve to be recognised and appreciated for your contributions made in the past. We are committed to serving you for the rest of your lives. You have done your best to educate your children and grandchildren, to maintain a home and keep family together. We applaud and congratulate you for that.”

He also promised that a new senior citizens’ home is coming soon. “I will do everything in my power to make that happen. The land has already been secured and the new director is working with us to make that a reality.”

Monday also coincided with Caregivers' Day held at the Chamber of Commerce with numerous conferences on health, rights, educational and therapeutic support, and wellness workshops. The day ended with a dance performance.

La Semaine Bleu is a national event organised in Saint Martin by the Collectivité's Solidarity, Health and Families Delegation, chaired by Fourth Vice-President Michel Petit. Several associations and institutions contribute to this public event.

