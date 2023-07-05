Young Anguillian Gumbs chosen to attend COP28 | THE DAILY HERALD

Neil Gumbs

ANGUILLA–Past president of the Anguilla National Youth Council, Neil Gumbs has been selected as an international Youth Climate Delegate to COP28. He has been selected as one of the 100 young people worldwide that will be responsible for negotiations at the upcoming COP28, which is the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

It will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates at Expo City Dubai, from November 30 to December 12. COP28 will be a milestone moment that aims to transform and urgently accelerate climate action to meet the commitments the world has made. Government leaders around the world will assess progress to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement (limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius) with the first Global Stocktake. It will reveal the gaps between ambition and reality. Anguilla and many other developing countries are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change so it is important to have a seat at the negotiation table.

Gumbs has recently conducted a joint university study tour to the United Nations World Trade Organization (WTO) and the British High Commission to the UN in Geneva. He is currently in Johannesburg, South Africa, at Constitution Hill, assisting with the work of development and social policy on behalf of Newcastle University. The Anguilla National Youth Council is proud of the work our young people are doing worldwide and continues to work to support the development of our youth.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/young-anguillian-gumbs-chosen-to-attend-cop28