Young man arrested for vehicle arson during August 4 Dutch Quarter unrest | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Nearly a month after unrest broke out in Dutch Quarter on the evening of Sunday, August 4, during which roadblocks were erected and multiple vehicles, including a police car, were set on fire, a man has been charged with arson.

Shaking hands with Chief Inspector Carl John

The Dutch Quarter resident was taken to the Philipsburg police station around 3:30pm on Monday and charged with vehicle arson.

The suspect had been seen in a recent emergency meeting held at the office of the Minister of Justice, where he was photographed shaking hands with the chief of police.

St. Maarten Police Force KPSM clarifies that this meeting was not a negotiation regarding the unrest, but an opportunity for the authorities to hear the concerns of those involved. During the meeting, officials made it clear that anyone responsible for the destruction of government and police property would be held accountable and that the unrest needed to stop immediately. The police reaffirmed their commitment to upholding law and order.

The arrest of the suspect, who participated in the meeting arranged by United People’s party leader Omar Ottley to seek a peaceful resolution, reflects the authorities’ dedication to maintaining order and enforcing the law.

KPSM emphasises that crime does not pay and those involved in criminal activities will face the consequences. The investigation into the Dutch Quarter unrest remains ongoing and further arrests are possible.

Authorities urge the community to cooperate with law enforcement to ensure justice is served and to help maintain peace and order.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/young-man-arrested-for-vehicle-arson-during-august-4-dutch-quarter-unrest