Young man arrested with firearm after disturbance on Tassel Road | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A male suspect with the initials D.P-C. was arrested around 12:00pm on July 31, 2025, after police responded to a disturbance on Tassel Road.

Officers of the St. Maarten Police Force, KPSM arrived at the scene and spoke with the landlord of an apartment complex, who reported that a young man had broken a window and made serious threats.

Based on the information received, officers launched an investigation and were informed that the suspect may have been carrying a firearm. During a search, police discovered a black-coloured firearm in the suspect’s bag.

The suspect was immediately arrested and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he remains in custody for further questioning. KPSM warned the public about the possession of illegal firearms and the danger they pose to the safety and well-being of the community.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/young-man-arrested-with-firearm-after-disturbance-on-tassel-road