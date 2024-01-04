Young man dead after shooting in The Valley | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is reporting on a shooting incident that occurred on Thursday, January 4, about 1:15pm.

It occurred at the NAPA Auto Parts establishment on the Cannon Ball Road. As a result of the shooting a 27-year-old man from The Quarter lost his life at the scene.

The police report notes that officers have swiftly initiated an investigation and are committed to pursuing justice and ensuring the safety of the community. The police are imploring people to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.

“You can share information, tips or leads anonymously through our confidential website: www.gov.ai/911. Your identity will remain protected, and your contribution could be invaluable in helping us piece together the events surrounding this incident,” the report notes. “The safety and well-being of our community are our top priorities, and we are determined to work tirelessly to re-solve this matter. Please stay vigilant; together, we can make our beloved Anguilla a safer place for all.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/young-man-dead-after-shooting-in-the-valley