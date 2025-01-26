Young man fatally shot in Cay Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

Police and parademics are seen at the scene of the shooting in Cay Bay.

CAY BAY—St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning in Cay Bay. Police have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident.

According to a KPSM press release, at approximately 8:00am, police dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Responding officers discovered a male victim, who had succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and authorities have not confirmed whether it was a targeted attack or a random act of violence. Detectives from the Forensic Department are actively processing the crime scene, gathering evidence, and interviewing potential witnesses.

Police are calling on the community’s cooperation to help solve the case. Anyone with relevant information, footage, or eyewitness accounts is encouraged to contact KPSM via the tip line at 9300 or call +1 (721) 542-2222.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are expected to release more details. Meanwhile, KPSM extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones.

This incident marks another tragic loss in St. Maarten’s ongoing struggle with violent crime.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/young-man-fatally-shot-in-cay-bay