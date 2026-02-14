Young man killed in motorbike accident | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—The Gendarmerie confirmed Saturday a young man lost his life in a road accident in Marigot on Friday night.

The fatal accident occurred on Rue Nana Clark, in Agrément, at 11:45pm. According to the Gendarmerie the man was not wearing a helmet and lost control of his motorbike, before crashing head first into a low wall along the side of the road. No other vehicles were involved.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/young-man-killed-in-motorbike-accident