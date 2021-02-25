Young man killed in vehicle collision | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) reports that a fatal vehicle collision occurred on the Shoal Bay public road on Sunday, February 21. As a result, a 27-year-old man of Stoney Ground has succumbed to his injuries. He was the only occupant in the vehicle and no other vehicle was involved.

The RAPF is presently carrying out investigations into the collision, and is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have witnessed the incident, or may have any useful information about what happened, to contact the Major Crime Unit of the Royal Anguilla Police Force at telephone number: 497- 5333 or 497-2333.

A family liaison officer has been assigned to the family. The RAPF expresses condolences to the family at this time of bereavement.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/young-man-killed-in-vehicle-collision