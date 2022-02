Police received a call around 9.00pm on Thursday about a shooting in the Defiance Haven Club parking lot. At the location the patrol encountered a young man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in serious condition.

Further information would be provided later.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/young-man-shot-and-wounded-in-defiance-haven-parking-lot