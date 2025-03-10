Young man shot in Sandy Ground Fri. | THE DAILY HERALD

SANDY GROUND–The Fire Brigade and other emergency services were called out to Sandy Ground on around 10:00pm Friday to respond to a victim lying unconscious in the street.

Arriving on the scene the Pompiers found a young man in his 20s in cardiac arrest with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to hospital in an extreme emergency. It could not be ascertained Sunday whether the man had survived the shooting or not.

The Gendarmerie has opened an investigation into the shooting and is appealing to any witnesses to come forward with information that might help the investigation.

