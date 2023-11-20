Young people from OTs in House of Commons | THE DAILY HERALD

Ethan Harrigan speaking in the UK House of Commons.

ANGUILLA–Ethan Harrigan, Anguilla Youth Parliamentarian, joined other young people from the Overseas Territories (OTs) at the UK Youth Parliament on Friday, November 17. He spoke on the topic, “The most important issue of equality facing young people from my territory today”. He used the platform to bring light to the challenges facing Anguilla’s youth and what should be done to address them.

He spoke about the education system and the youth policy that should give the government a framework for youth development. He noted that the government encourages youth through the Youth Parliament and the Youth Business Foundation. However, he stressed the need to address the fear of failure in students that leads to disillusionment and lack of confidence in the system. He said it is important to encourage critical thinking from a young age and to fully harness youth to be part of the action that needs to be taken.

This year’s Youth Summit was supported by the House of Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/young-people-from-ots-in-house-of-commons