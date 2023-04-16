Young revellers hit the road for 2023 Junior Carnival Parade | THE DAILY HERALD

Colourful costumes depicting the market lady from Alexander’s Early Stimulation and Development Foundation’s A Farmer’s Tale troupe.

PHILIPSBURG–Young masqueraders in their colourful costumes flocked to the streets on Saturday, April 15, for the Junior Carnival Parade.

Four troupes – All Star Festival Dancers, Survivors Production’s Jumbulani, Tropical Carnival Jrs’ Rio and Alexander’s Early Stimulation and Development Foundation’s A Farmers Tale – gave spectators quite a show displaying beautiful costumes and high energy choreography.

Although the parade got off to a very late start, it made its way down from Jose Lake Ball Park to Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village. A great turnout of spectators lined the streets to watch the young revellers as they passed by in their colourful costumes.

