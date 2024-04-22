Young revellers shine in Sunday’s colourful Carnival Junior Parade | THE DAILY HERALD

Alexander’s Early Stimulation Youth Carnival troupe, traditional games cards and dominoes.





PHILIPSBURG–The Carnival Junior Parade on Sunday brought a burst of colour and excitement to the streets as six troupes participated in the festivities.

Starting at John Cooper Jose Lake Sr. Ball Park, the young revellers slowly made their way to Carnival Village, delighting spectators along the route with colourful costumes and lively choreography. Spectators turned out in large numbers, lining the streets to admire the young revellers and admire their intricate and festive costumes.

Leading the parade were Junior Carnival Queen Katalina Linzey, First Runner-Up Ja’mayah Flanders, and Second Runner-Up Nevaeh Paines, as well as Junior Road March Monarch King JP and Junior Calypso Monarch King Jojo.

Tropical Carnival Jr. “Blossoming” set the tone for the parade with its lively and brightly coloured sections of Flora, Petal, and Lily, captivating spectators with their vibrant costumes.

Best Troupe winner Alexander’s Early Stimulation Youth Carnival troupe showcased the theme “St. Maarten Through the Eyes of a Child: Traditional Games” with three sections depicting games such as jacks, marbles, cards and dominos.

The SXM Majorettes followed with a portrayal of the little mermaid and her sisters in their small but captivating troupe. G-Iena Hyman “The little mermaid” won the Best Individual Costume.

The Survivors Production troupe’s theme “No child shall be left behind” was a bright display of colourful costumes that caught the spectators’ eyes.

The Ecole Elementaries Aline Hanson troupe from the French side, with the theme “Meli mel des Iles,” added a special touch to the parade with their guest appearance.

