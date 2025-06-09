Young scooter rider dies in collision with pickup truck | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–A scooter rider died Sunday morning as a result of his injuries following a collision with a pickup truck in Cul-de-Sac. This is the second fatality on Saint-Martin roads since the fatal accident on Saturday, May 31, involving a two-wheeler, and since the beginning of the year.

The Fire Brigade (Sapeurs Pompiers) responded around 10:30am to the traffic accident which occurred between the Hope Estate roundabout and Cul-de-Sac, near the tennis club, just before the entrance to Mont Vernon 1.

On arrival the pompiers found a 21-year-old man, the driver of the scooter, in cardiac arrest, having been ejected from his vehicle on impact. The driver of the pick-up, who was unharmed, was taken into custody by the Gendarmerie.

A lengthy resuscitation attempt was made at the scene before the victim was transported by a Structure Mobiles d’Urgence et de Reanimation (SMUR) vehicle to the hospital in extreme emergency.

The Gendarmerie said a pedestrian had assisted at the accident scene. The magistrate has put out a call to any witnesses to find the pedestrian, as he may have information that will help the investigation. This person, or any other witness, is asked to go to any of the Gendarmerie stations or call the number 17.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/young-scooter-rider-dies-in-collision-with-pickup-truck