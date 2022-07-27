Young talent showcased at Statia Carnival Youth Night | THE DAILY HERALD

Diker Sports training Academy girl athlete showcasing her dribbling skills.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Carnival continued on Monday, July 25, when many talented young persons performed at Youth Night. Theme of the night was “Youth with a Splash of Talent”.

The night featured Historical Modelers and Diamond Stars who gave a beautiful display of the various outfits they wore and Diker Sports Training Academy boys and girls displaying some impressive dribbling skills.

Diamond Stars displaying their modelling moves.

Tamar Brown and show organiser Suyne Robins.

Hula hoop competition winner Rochelle Courtar as she demonstrates her hula hoop skills.

Dayton Humphreyes rapping on stage.

The night also saw the talented Jordanny Redan on the drums beating out some impressive tunes with loud cheers from the audience. Sergina Bryson performed a beautiful rendition. Dayton Humphreyes, an up-and-coming rapper, also performed live on stage and had the audience cheering along to his lyrics.

There were many more performers during the evening who were a sight to see and were applauded throughout their performances.

The night also featured multiple prizes and giveaways that could be won. The biggest prize was won by Reinier Dinzey, who won the last door prize, a PlayStation®5 system, as his ticket was drawn.

T’Quan Robins won US $200 cash when his ticket was also drawn. Rochelle Courtar won a prize in the hula hoop competition. Many others came to the stage to display their hula hoop skills and entertain the audience. These persons also received prizes. There were multiple games that persons could take part in throughout the night.

The show was very well attended and the audience showed their appreciation to each performer. The audience was entertained by the D’Vybzz band and DJ Ricky J. Suyne Robins was the organiser of the show.

Carnival will continue on Wednesday, July 27, with Booth Holders Night when there will be live performances by Remo and Barbwire band out of St. Maarten, the Jamm Boyz band and Durvin “DJ Rock” Hook.

