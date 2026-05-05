Young track stars shine as Team Nevis claims victory at the Inter-Island Primary Athletics Championships | THE DAILY HERALD

NEVIS–Congratulations are pouring in for the athletes representing Team Nevis, who emerged victo-rious at the St. Kitts and Nevis Inter-Island Primary Athletics Championship held on Sunday, May 3, at the Nevis Athletic Stadium (Mondo Track).

The meet, hosted by SKN Athletics and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), marked the highly an-ticipated return of the premier primary school athletics competition after a six-year hiatus, reigniting excitement and competitive spirit among young athletes and supporters alike.

Track fans witnessed the federation’s fastest primary school stars from across both islands go head-to-head in a thrilling display of speed, endurance, and determination, all vying for the title of ultimate primary school champions.

Team Nevis delivered an exceptional performance, amassing a total of 19 gold medals, 14 silver medals, and 10 bronze medals. Team St. Kitts also showcased remarkable talent, securing 15 gold medals, 20 silver medals, and 16 bronze medals.

The championship featured top male and female athletes competing across the Under-9 to Un-der-13 categories, highlighting the depth of emerging athletic talent throughout the federation.

Among the standout performers was Roné Isles of Team Nevis, who was crowned Victrix Ludorum following an extraordinary showing. Isles captured three individual gold medals in the Girls Under-13 400m and 800m, as well as the Girls Open 1200m. She also contributed to two relay victories, earning gold as part of the Girls Under-13 4x100m and the Girls Open 4x400m teams. The Victor Ludorum title was awarded to Calvert Gift of Team St. Kitts.

Minister of Education and Youth in the NIA, the Honourable Senator Troy Liburd, was among those who praised the athletes’ achievements.

“On Sunday we celebrated not just a victory, but the power of teamwork, perseverance, and na-tional pride. On behalf of the Administration, Ministry and the Department of Education, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Team Nevis on their outstanding victory at the St. Kitts and Nevis In-ter-Island Primary Athletics Championship.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication, discipline, and resilience of our student ath-letes, the unwavering commitment of their coaches, and the steadfast support of parents who con-tinue to nurture excellence both on and off the field. Your collective effort has made the entire Fed-

eration proud. Well done, Team Nevis- your success inspires us all.”

Minister Liburd also commended Team St. Kitts for their strong performance, noting that the sportsmanship and athletic excellence displayed throughout the meet embodied the true spirit of unity and healthy competition that defines the games.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/young-track-stars-shine-as-team-nevis-claims-victory-at-the-inter-island-primary-athletics-championships