ANGUILLA–Kimberly Fleming, who is 37 years of age, was last seen in Anguilla on February 20 at about 9:00pm.

The Royal Anguilla Police Force is asking if anyone has seen her or has any information as to her whereabouts to please contact the police at (264)497-2333. She was last seen wearing a black dress with a black throw-over. She lives at the Cove, West End.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/young-woman-from-anguilla-missing