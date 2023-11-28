Young woman killed in Lowlands road accident | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–A young woman lost her life on Monday night when her car left the road for unknown reasons as she was driving through Lowlands after leaving the Dutch side around 8:00pm.

This was a single-car accident with no other vehicles involved. A male passenger in the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Pompiers reported the woman, in her 20s, had sustained serious injuries. Emergency medics from Structure Mobiles d’Urgence et de Reanimation (SMUR) treated her at the accident scene before she was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The male passenger was also attended to by SMUR but his condition was not known.

The Gendarmerie has opened an investigation into the accident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/young-woman-killed-in-lowlands-road-accident