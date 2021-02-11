Youth arrested for threat with weapon | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–Y.M.W.D. (16) was arrested in St. Eustatius on Monday, February 8, for threatening with a weapon.

The suspect had threatened a high school teacher with a knife, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN said in a press statement on Wednesday.

In an unrelated matter, Customs found a stolen scooter during the check of a container at a car garage on the road leading to Under the Hill in St. Eustatius on Tuesday, February 9. The scooter was handed over to KPCN.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/youth-arrested-for-threat-with-weapon