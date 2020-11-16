Youth Care campaigns in Week Against Child Abuse | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (“Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland”) will start a daily advertising campaign in the Week Against Child Abuse, November 16-22, to draw attention to the various types of child abuse.

Many people recognise beating children as child abuse, but other types of abuse such as neglect and psychological abuse are mentioned and recognised less frequently.

Child abuse is any form of abuse which is threatening to or violent for a child. Youth care distinguishes five types of child abuse: physical abuse, physical neglect, psychological abuse, psychological neglect and sexual abuse.

In its information campaign, Youth Care highlights one of these forms of child abuse every day to make adults in Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius aware of the scope and impact of child abuse.

Child abuse does not stop by itself, Care and Youth says. “Unsafe situations for children often arise out of ignorance or powerlessness. Problems at home, for instance, can be so great that a parent is unable to cope with the care, or adults do not know how to deal with problem situations in a different way. Help is then necessary because child abuse does not stop by itself. That is why Youth Care calls to reach out in case of, or [in case there are – Ed.] signs of child abuse.”

Help can be offered through various aid agencies, but also via the social network or on the victim’s own initiative.

“If sufficient tools are offered, many people are quite capable of reorganising their lives and thus breaking the cycle of problems. A person who reaches out can sometimes be that little push that someone needs,” Youth Care stated in a press release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/youth-care-campaigns-in-week-against-child-abuse