Youth damage police vehicle by throwing rocks | THE DAILY HERALD

DUTCH QUARTER–While police were investigating stolen scooters and vehicles in the vicinity of the 911 project in Dutch Quarter a few days ago, several young persons displayed their displeasure toward the police by throwing rocks at a police vehicle and damaging it in the process.

“The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM are giving a stern warning to the group of youngsters who are living in the emergency homes that are located in area of Union farm (911). During an investigation into stolen scooters and vehicles a few days ago, officers were attacked by some stone-throwing youth who congregated in that area.

“It is appalling at this time when the police are working tirelessly to keep the community of St. Maarten safe during the COVID-19 outbreak to also be facing serious threats from some individuals who choose to conduct themselves in such a reckless manner by damaging police vehicles with rocks.

“This type of behaviour is dangerous and unacceptable, and it is lucky that no one was injured during the attack.

“Anyone who throws a rock, or anything similar, at a police vehicle needs to recognise that they can cause injuries to the officers and will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The Police Force of St. Maarten will certainly take action against these types of attacks taken against members of law enforcement. This kind of behaviour will not be accepted by the police and will certainly be dealt with harshly in the near future,” said police in a press release on Friday.

