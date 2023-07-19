Youth Parliament artwork on display at House of Parliament | THE DAILY HERALD

The artwork “The Seven Phases of the Moon”.





PHILIPSBURG–Artwork by the Sint Maarten Youth Parliament entitled “The Seven Phases of the Moon” is currently on display at the House of Parliament. The artwork will be showcased in the lobby area, library and conference room of the House of Parliament from July to December 2023.

The art project, which showcases the talent and creativity of three young artists, Aljene Henry, Jemyah James and Jahfier Marlin, captures the different phases of the moon.

The students described the moon as a symbol of fertility, emotion, intuition and change and have chosen to depict their paintings using the symbol of change, as the moon changes every night. The artwork explores the beauty and transformative nature of the moon.

Assistant Secretary of the Sint Maarten Youth Parliament, Henry, is 12 years old and has always enjoyed art as a soothing and relaxing hobby. Her paintings titled “The First Quarter”, with pink leaves leading up to the quarter moon, and “The Second Quarter”, red tree behind an aesthetic background with the quarter moon facing down, were freestyle inspirations.

James is 13 years old and has been practising art since kindergarten. She enjoys creating art in her free time and takes pride in her paintings titled “The First Half Moon”, a starry sky in the forest, with the half-moon illuminating the night and “The Second Half Moon”, the full moon dominating the city below.

Marlin, Secretary General of the Sint Maarten Youth Parliament, is 16 years old and practises modern and abstract art. Having started his artistic journey at the age of seven, Marlin finds great joy in creating art. His paintings titled “The First Crescent Moon”, the moon shining on the clouds, and “The Second Half Crescent Moon”, the moon sitting on hills in the sky, were inspired by his love for gazing at the moon during the nighttime.

The House of Parliament said in a press release that it is honoured to display the seven beautiful paintings by these talented and inspired young artists. It has become customary for the Parliament of Sint Maarten to display the works of various artists, such as Sir Roland Richardson, Roberto Arrindell, Lucinda “La Rich” Audain, Beverly Mae, Leola Cotton, students of Art Café Foundation, Tessel Verheij, Lindy Jacquet and Magueda Jackson.

The House of Parliament urges the public to visit and appreciate the talent and creativity of these young artists. “This display is a testament to the vibrant artistic community of Sint Maarten and the potential of our youth,” Parliament said in its release.

