Youth Parliament ends 2-year term | THE DAILY HERALD

Outgoing Youth Parliament members.

ANGUILLA–The final meeting of the second Anguilla Youth Parliament was held at the Atlin Naraldo Harrigan Parliamentary building, on Friday, March 19. The Youth Parliament is led by the Department of Youth and Culture in collaboration with the Anguilla House of Assembly and has successfully completed a two-year tenure as representatives of the “youth voice” in Anguilla.

The final meeting included a review of the adoption of minutes from the last meeting as well as the reading of the Dissolution of the House by Anguilla National Youth Council President Neil Gumbs. The closing ceremony began with reflections from each member.

Through their individual reflections, the second Anguilla Youth Parliament expressed gratitude for the continuous support from the Department of Youth and Culture for the privilege of such a learning opportunity, surrounding parliamentary procedures. This opportunity provided members with a forum to articulate the collective aspirations of young Anguillans on matters of national, regional and international importance.

Within the next two months a new Youth Parliament is to be elected.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/youth-parliament-ends-2-year-term