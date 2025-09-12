Youth trauma and mental health study launched for Caribbean Netherlands | THE DAILY HERALD

A screen-capture of the promotional video for the “Be You” youth mental health study for the Caribbean Netherlands, which recently launched in Bonaire.

KRALENDIJK–A large-scale scientific study which looks into trauma experiences and mental health among young people in the Caribbean Netherlands was launched on Thursday, September 11, starting with Bonaire. The study is called “Be You”, emphasising that it focuses on young people themselves: their experiences, feelings, and voice. It is an initiative of Mental Health Caribbean (MHC), Amsterdam University Medical Center (UMC), and Expertisecentrum Onderwijszorg (EOZ) (“Center of expertise for educational care”), and was announced on the launch-date by MHC.

It will run through October 19 in secondary schools and tertiary vocational education (MBO) on Bonaire.

MHC has been conducting scientific research into trauma since 2022, the organisation explained. “This research has revealed that there is still insufficient data available in the Caribbean context on the life events young people experience and the resulting mental health issues. Young people on the islands struggle with a variety of mental health issues, but due to a lack of knowledge, appropriate care is often not available. This study aims to change that,” it elucidated.

A questionnaire will be used to map the life events and mental health issues of young people age 11-18. Simultaneously, the Child and Youth Trauma Screener will be validated in Papiamentu. This will enable faster screening of young people and more effective support in the care chain in the future. All collected data will remain available in the Caribbean islands and will contribute to follow-up research and interventions that are more relevant to the local context.

The research is conducted in close collaboration with the schools’ care coordinators. If young people experience something that triggers emotions while completing the questionnaire, help will be offered immediately.

Care providers from the “Be You” project are available to support them. However, previous scientific research shows that young people generally do not experience these types of assessments as burdensome.

On the contrary, being able to talk about it breaks a taboo and often makes them feel less alone. They appreciate being able to share their opinions, says MHC.

All responses will remain anonymous, securely stored in a secure environment, and cannot be linked to individual young people. Participation is entirely voluntary. Although participation is not mandatory, the researchers encourage participation, as the results are valuable for supporting future generations.

The questionnaires will be administered not only on Bonaire, but also on Saba and St. Eustatius. The Windward Islands will be administered later this year. The results of the study will be shared with the Government of Bonaire, the partners in health care, the schools, as well as with parents and the youngsters themselves in the first part of 2026.

For an impression of the project, look up the “Be You” video on the “Mental Health Caribbean” YouTube page (in Papiamentu, with Dutch subtitles).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/youth-trauma-and-mental-health-study-launched-for-caribbean-netherlands