Curaçao’s 25th Teen Parade made its way through the streets of Otrobanda on Friday evening as the 2020 carnival season reached its climax.

The groups formed by secondary education schools were energetic as ever, although the absence of Kolegio Alejandro Paula (KAP) and International School (IS) was felt this year.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/youthful-exuberance