Z Air now flies to St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

Inaugural take-off

WILLEMSTAD–On Monday, July 14, Z Air launched thrice-weekly service from Curaçao to St. Maarten on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays using an Embraer 140 plane.

Departure ceremony

To celebrate the inaugural flight, a festive gathering was held at Hato airport featuring remarks on behalf of the Government of Curaçao by Minister of Administration, Planning and Service BPD Kimberly Lew-Jen-Tai; CEO of Z Air Rene Winkel; COO of Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) Michael Hoehenberger; and Commercial Manager of Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) Julian Diaz de Pool.

Later, Lew-Jen-Tai, Justice Minister Shalten Hato and Deputy Director of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) Hugo Clarinda, along with representatives from CAH and the Ministry of Traffic, Transport and Spatial Planning VVRP, presented a commemorative plaque to Winkel, featuring the Queen Emma Bridge and Handelskade at night.

Following this official ceremony, the maiden departed for Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) under a siren salute by the fire brigade Hato.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/z-air-now-flies-to-st-maarten