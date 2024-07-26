Z Air signs for two new jets | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–Aviation company Z Air has signed an agreement to acquire two Embraer 140 regional jets following a period of study and negotiations. With the contract now signed, preparations will begin for the arrival of the planes in Curaçao and their entry into service.

According to Z Air’s director, René Winkel, this process will take some time. It is expected that the first aircraft will arrive in Curaçao in the last quarter of 2024 and will be put into service relatively quickly.

The new planes will initially be used for flights to Medellín, but additional destinations will be added once the two aircraft are integrated into the fleet. Meanwhile, the three Saab 340B planes currently in use will remain part of the fleet, primarily for flights between Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao (so-called ABC islands).

Winkel expressed great satisfaction with the achievement. “We have taken extensive study and preparation to reach this point. Z Air has always aimed to grow step by step, in a cautious manner.

“We have been studying this type of aircraft for quite some time, and we are convinced it is what we need to continue growing, expanding our routes, and ensuring a high level of service.”

Sueyenne Dammerman, Z Air’s commercial and financial director, also expressed pride. “We have always demonstrated that we are a responsible company. With this acquisition, we are also showing that, as a 100% local company, we can operate responsibly and efficiently.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/z-air-signs-for-two-new-jets