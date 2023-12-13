Zelenskyy makes stop in Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

Ukraine’s presidential plane. (Photo by Larry Every)

WILLEMSTAD–President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a short visit to Curaçao Monday night. The Ukrainian leader made a fuel stop at Hato before continuing his journey to Washington DC, where he was scheduled to engage in discussions with US President Joe Biden regarding extended support in the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy’s arrival followed his presence in Buenos Aires, where he attended the inauguration of Argentina’s new president Javier Milei. This marked Zelenskyy’s first visit to South America since the Russian invasion.

A related airport closure to the public was implemented around 2:00am. The Airbus A319 carrying Zelenskyy touched down at 2:33am and remained at gate four for one hour and 20 minutes.

During the refuelling process, in accordance with standard procedures, a fire truck was stationed next to the plane. It was also surrounded by three SWAT-jeep escorts, accompanied by airport security personnel, ensuring a safe environment.

