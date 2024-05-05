Zero tolerance policy implemented for closing Carnival Jump-Up 2024 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–As the grand finale of Carnival 2024, the Closing Carnival Jump-Up, approaches this evening on May 5, 2024, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is gearing up for a vibrant celebration while prioritizing safety and security.

With festivities set to kick off at 8:00pm from the Church Hill roundabout in Cul-de-Sac, KPSM underscores its unwavering dedication to ensuring a safe environment for all participants and attendees. To uphold this commitment, a zero-tolerance policy will be strictly enforced throughout the event.

Attendees are cautioned against the possession of illicit substances and weapons, as any such violations will be met with serious repercussions. Law enforcement officers are poised to swiftly address any infractions to maintain order and safety.

In addition, vendors are urged to comply with regulations and refrain from selling beverages in glass containers along the parade route, a measure aimed at minimizing potential hazards and ensuring public safety.

Furthermore, in alignment with prior directives, the wearing of masks will not be permitted during the Jump-Up.

Patrons are urged to cooperate fully with law enforcement personnel and adhere to all safety instructions for the well-being of all attendees.