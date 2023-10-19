Zillah Duzon Hazel paints mural for Kooyman Paint Campaign | THE DAILY HERALD

Zillah Duzon Hazel

CAY HILL–Kooyman has launched its annual Paint Campaign under the theme “Colours of the Caribbean”.

The campaign is a multi-island, multicultural, multi-artist initiative with the goal of celebrating the island’s collective culture, supporting and enhancing local communities and building a better future together, Kooyman said in a press release.

Five artists from Kooyman’s five islands (Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, Curaçao and St. Maarten) have each created a mural that represents the “Colours of the Caribbean” and brings to life the essence of their island.

For the island of St. Maarten, Kooyman has hand picked local designer and artist Zillah Duzon Hazel, a rising star and creative visionary as the local talent to complete the “Colours of the Caribbean” Mural Project.

Kooyman said it has supported the artist’s vision with an ideal mural location in the community. Through support of National Sports Institute of Sint Maarten (NSI) the Kooyman Paint Mural will be at the Sports Auditorium in the heart of Philipsburg.

“The Mural which was completed during the space of one week from September 11 through September 18, captivates the beauty of St. Maarten, featuring the rising sun cascading over the island’s beautiful landscape, which residents and visitors get to experience on a daily basis with promise of new opportunities and beginnings,” Kooyman said in its release.

The location was chosen as a place to inspire the youth who challenge themselves every day to take on new opportunities through sport, it was stated in the release.

Hazel was provided with all the painting supplies needed to get the job done. Kooyman paint is made locally in the Caribbean and climate tested for Caribbean weather forces, designed to last. “With this Mural project, Kooyman would like to inspire the community,” said Kooyman Commercial Officer Evencia Carty-Seabrookes. “Whether you’re an artist, a diy’er, professional or simply looking to add colour to your space. To go for it, be creative and take on the challenge,” she added.

As the Colours of Caribbean campaign kicks off, customers can look forward to an array of paint specials and activities. And for more information on the “Colours of the Caribbean” Mural and artists, visit kooymanbv.com/colorsofthecaribbean.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/zillah-duzon-hazel-paints-mural-for-kooyman-paint-campaign