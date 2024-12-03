Zsolt Szabó pushes for investigation of corruption across Kingdom territories | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–State Secretary for Digitalisation and Kingdom Relations Zsolt Szabó has called for urgent and inclusive investigations into corruption across all parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Speaking on Friday, Szabó expressed concern about the lack of attention Transparency International (TI), a global anti-corruption watchdog, has given to the Caribbean territories of the Kingdom while scrutinising corruption in the European Netherlands.

Szabó emphasised the need for equal treatment in anti-corruption efforts across the Kingdom, saying that Transparency International should not limit its focus to European territories. Corruption is a global concern that requires attention everywhere, including the Caribbean islands, he emphasised.

He said he has already initiated discussions with Transparency International in the Netherlands and plans to engage with its Berlin headquarters to secure support for comprehensive and inclusive investigations.

Szabó underscored the importance of collaboration with the islands’ governments. “By the end of 2024, we aim to have a framework in place for measuring corruption in the Caribbean territories. This requires active dialogue with local leaders to shape these efforts collaboratively,” he said.

The announcement comes amid long-standing concerns from politicians in The Hague about governance and transparency in St. Maarten, Aruba, and Curaçao. St. Maarten, in particular, has been under scrutiny since Transparency International released a National Integrity System assessment of St. Maarten in 2015. This report revealed systemic weaknesses in governance and transparency on the island, leaving it vulnerable to corruption.

Transparency International’s 2015 report painted a sobering picture of the island's public sector, noting its susceptibility to fraud and corruption due to weak internal controls. It described the island’s political system as heavily influenced by personal relationships, with political parties often lacking clear ideologies. “This dynamic has created an unstable political environment, where party members frequently switch affiliations, undermining trust and stability in governance.” it said.

The 2015 Transparency International report identified several critical vulnerabilities in St. Maarten's governance framework. It highlighted weak public sector controls, with limited transparency in procurement processes and inadequate accountability mechanisms, leaving room for potential misuse of resources.

Political instability emerged as a significant issue, with frequent coalition changes driven by party defections, which fostered a short-term approach to governance rather than sustainable policy development.

The report also pointed to limited civil society engagement, as citizens and civil society organisations (CSOs) were minimally involved in holding the government and private sector accountable for their actions.

Compounding these governance challenges were economic vulnerabilities, including an over-reliance on tourism, pervasive income inequality, and a fragmented society influenced by high immigration rates and the prevalence of short-term employment contracts, all of which undermined collective progress and social cohesion.

The report also highlighted the need for greater transparency in political party financing and the publication of procurement decisions and contracts to strengthen public accountability. Transparency International recommended promoting active civil society participation to foster collective awareness of good governance principles.

The 2015 report further pointed to systemic issues such as limited resources in public administration and the lack of career development opportunities for local professionals. These gaps have led to dependence on foreign professionals in key roles, often on short-term contracts, which hinders institutional continuity and local capacity-building. Law enforcement agencies, critical for combating corruption, face similar challenges due to financial constraints and limited human resources.

Transparency International also noted the patronage system’s influence on the island’s political landscape, where elections are often shaped by promises of favours rather than long-term policy goals. This dynamic has perpetuated a “what’s in it for me” mindset, undermining collective efforts for good governance and sustainable development.

Despite the challenges, the Constitutional Court of St. Maarten was identified as a positive outlier. Transparency International commended its independence and oversight capabilities, noting that it faces no undue interference. This independence has allowed the court to play a vital role in ensuring accountability, particularly in the executive branch of government.

Szabó’s proposed anti-corruption measures aim to address these systemic weaknesses while fostering collaboration among Kingdom partners. “Clean governance is the foundation for building a strong economy and serving the people effectively,” he said.

To achieve this, Szabó plans to discuss the upcoming anti-corruption investigations with local leaders soon. He emphasised the urgent need for greater self-sufficiency of the islands St. Maarten, Curaçao, and Aruba.

