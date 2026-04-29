4C Foundation opens helpdesk for NGOs applying to legacy to future funds | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Foresee (4C) Foundation has launched a new Helpdesk for the Legacy to Future Funds to assist nonprofit organizations on St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius with developing project ideas and preparing funding applications.

The Legacy to Future Funds, coordinated by the Slavery Memorial Committee, supports projects in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom that promote awareness, recognition, healing, resilience and connection related to the history and legacy of slavery. Through the Helpdesk, 4C Foundation will provide practical guidance to organizations seeking to turn their ideas into clear, fundable and meaningful projects.

“Through this partnership with the Slavery Memorial Committee, we are continuing our commitment to strengthening community organizations on the SSS islands, so that meaningful initiatives receive the support they need,” said Jose Sommers. “Our role is to walk alongside these organizations as they shape ideas that can make a real difference in their communities.”

Support offered through the Helpdesk will include short advice sessions online and in person, assistance with shaping project ideas, feedback on draft applications, individual guidance during project development, practical support for approved initiatives during implementation and broader organizational support to help groups strengthen their foundation for future work.

The Helpdesk is also part of a wider effort to make the Legacy to Future Funds more accessible to civil society organizations across Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten. In addition to one-on-one guidance, 4C Foundation will organize information sessions and practical workshops starting in May to help organizations refine project concepts, clarify objectives, plan activities and prepare budgets that meet the fund requirements.

The first online information session for organizations across the SSS islands will take place on Monday, May 4, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Registration is open at https://bit.ly/2026NPOwerAcademy. The online meeting link will be shared after registration.

On St. Maarten, a general in-person information session is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. A grant writing workshop for Legacy to Future Funds Categories 3 and 4 will follow on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

On Saba, the general in-person information session, including grant writing, will be held at the Saba Heritage Center on Friday, May 8, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. One-on-one coaching support will be available on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Dates for the general in-person information sessions, grant writing support and one-on-one coaching on St. Eustatius will be shared with the public in the coming days.

Nonprofit organizations on all three islands may already contact 4C Foundation through Ashma Berkel via WhatsApp at (721) 550-7427. Organizations on St. Maarten may also visit the Helpdesk office at A. Th. Illidge Road #60 during walk-in hours on Mondays and Fridays from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Wednesdays from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

“Our nonprofits, especially on the SSS islands, continue to do deeply meaningful work with very limited resources, whether in funding, time or capacity,” added Ludmila Duncan. “We know there are many strong initiatives in our communities that simply need technical support and guidance. This helpdesk is meant to bridge that gap. At 4C, we want to make the process feel more accessible, more supportive and less intimidating.”

Foundations and community groups interested in applying are encouraged to contact 4C Foundation early, particularly as the fund continues to open in phases by category. According to the official schedule, Categories 3 and 4 are open from April 1, 2026 to June 1, 2026 and cover larger initiatives within the funding scheme.

More information about the subsidy scheme, eligibility and application process is available at https://legacytofuturefunds.com/

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/4c-foundation-opens-helpdesk-for-ngos-applying-to-legacy-to-future-funds