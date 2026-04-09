Agreement signed with Govt on Fire Department matters | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Windward Islands Civil Servants Union/Private Sector Union, WICSU-PSU, has announced the signing of an important and long-awaited agreement between the Government of St. Maarten and representatives of both active and retired Fire Department personnel.

Signed on April 9, 2026, the agreement represents a major step toward addressing longstanding concerns involving placement, career advancement, and compensation that have affected Fire Department personnel for years.

The agreement also formally recognizes the position of retired firefighters, whose years of service were impacted by historical discrepancies in placement and career progression. Their inclusion marks a significant part of the process and reflects acknowledgment of their contributions and concerns.

According to WICSU-PSU, the agreement establishes a structured approach to addressing these outstanding matters, including mechanisms to review past placements and examine compensation where applicable.

The union said the development is the result of sustained advocacy, ongoing dialogue, and the collective resolve of its members, who remained committed to fairness and justice throughout the process.

WICSU-PSU also commended both active and retired firefighters for their resilience, unity, and professionalism as efforts continued toward a resolution.

While describing the agreement as a significant milestone, the union noted that the process is not yet complete. The parties have committed to continuing negotiations in good faith to address any remaining issues and to further strengthen the framework governing the Fire Department.

WICSU-PSU said it remains committed to ensuring that the agreement is implemented in a transparent and effective manner, while safeguarding the rights, dignity, and well-being of all Fire Department personnel.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/agreement-signed-with-govt-on-fire-department-matters