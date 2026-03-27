Aqua Mania Adventures to host World Stray Animal Sunset Sail on April 4 | The Peoples Tribune

SIMPSON BAY–Aqua Mania Adventures will once again host its annual World Stray Animal Sunset Sail on Saturday, April 4, 2026, bringing the community together for an evening of support, awareness, and fundraising for St. Maarten’s stray animals. The 90-minute cruise will combine a sunset sail along the island’s coastline with direct support for the organizations working daily to rescue, feed, treat, and protect animals in need.

The event will feature an open bar, snacks, and scenic views, with tickets priced at US $50 per person. According to the organizers, proceeds from the sail will go directly toward the work of the island’s four animal welfare organizations: St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation, SXM Paws, Animal Defenders, and Island Cat Rescue. These groups continue to provide care and support for stray animals across both the Dutch and French sides of the island.

Guests are invited to arrive at 3:30 p.m. for a pre-sail mixer sponsored by Tito’s Vodka, where they will have the opportunity to meet representatives of the participating animal welfare organizations, browse merchandise, take part in a raffle, and drop off supply donations. Organizers say the event has become a well-supported community gathering and typically sells out.

Aqua Mania Adventures noted that the event highlights an important reality of animal welfare work on St. Maarten: the rescue, feeding, treatment, fostering, adoption, and spay and neuter efforts carried out by these organizations are funded almost entirely through private donations, sponsorships, and community support. The release also notes that veterinarians on both sides of the island continue to work closely with welfare groups, often helping to absorb costs in support of these efforts.

The organizers are encouraging the public to support the cause not only by attending the sail, but also by donating supplies, fostering animals, sponsoring spay or neuter procedures, or volunteering to escort adopted animals off-island to their new homes. Members of the public who encounter animal welfare situations are also encouraged to contact the relevant organizations directly, with community police officers available to assist when situations become confrontational.

The release also highlighted two recent rescue cases that underscore the urgency of continued community support. Atticus Finch, rescued in Oyster Pond, was described as abandoned and starving and is now in need of rehabilitation funds and a permanent home through SXM Paws. Dutchie, found in Dutch Quarter with two deep machete wounds, received urgent medical care through the Rescue Alliance and is now recovering at the Animal Care Center in Cole Bay, where support is being sought to cover his medical bills and help find him a loving home.

Aqua Mania Adventures said it is proud to once again host the World Stray Animal Sunset Sail and help unite the St. Maarten community in support of a more compassionate future for the animals that call the island home. Seats for the event can be booked through www.stmaarten-activities.com/tours/world-stray-animal-day

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/aqua-mania-adventures-to-host-world-stray-animal-sunset-sail-on-april-4