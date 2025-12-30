Arrindell discusses role of St. Maarten seafarers in Kingdom Merchant Navy during the World War II | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–Just before the start of the Christmas holiday season, Hubert Nijgh, Chairman of the Stichting Koopvaardijpersoneel 1940–1945, paid a courtesy visit to Her Excellency Drs. Gracita Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary of St. Maarten in The Hague. Before the outbreak of World War II, the Netherlands had one of the largest and most modern merchant fleets in the world with over 1100 hundred seagoing vessels. Many of those ships and their crews were deployed for Allied war purposes during the war.

The discussion focused on the significant contribution of the merchant navy during the Second World War. Merchant vessels played a crucial role in the Allied victory and were manned by seafarers from across the Kingdom of the Netherlands, including individuals originating from Sint Maarten.

Based on the database of the Stichting Koopvaardijpersoneel 1940–1945, a list has been compiled of 17 crew members of Sint Maarten origin who served in the merchant navy during World War II. The names and dates of births (DOB) are: Cannegieter, James Henry Adolphus (24-11-1895); Cathlin, James Alfred (15-02-1919); Christopher, Janijen (29-11-1913); Curlingford, Thomas James (23-09-1887); Dunker, Charles Wilfred (17-04-1915); Laveist, Esau Emmanuel (05-06-1919); Richards, Byron Albert (10-02-1913); Richardson, Austin Stanley (30-09-1914); Richardson, George Reuben (16-03-1910); Richardson, J. (28-09-1910); Richardson, Joseph Alphonse (12-03-1912); Richardson, Philip Emanuel (22-08-1926); Segly, William (15-03-1915); Stakelborough, George (18-10-1914); Steward, Jubilus Augustine (28-05-1915); Thomas, Estivane Augustin (18-10-1908); and Wilson, Joseph Alphonso (16-03-1912).

The release notes that the Merchant Navy Databank, launched in 2023, is freely accessible to the public and allows searches by last name and ship name. The databank contains records of 21,000 merchant navy personnel (1940–1945) and includes more than 1,200 merchant vessels with crew lists. Several of these seafarers lost their lives at sea as a result of enemy attacks. Their service and sacrifice, the release states, reflects a shared history of cooperation and solidarity within the Kingdom and underscores the importance of lasting recognition.

Additional historical context included in the release states that 1,200 merchant ships sailed under the Dutch flag when war broke out, with freighters, coastal vessels, and tugboats entering Allied service manned by 32,000 sailors, more than 19,000 of whom were Dutch, and that participation in Allied warfare became mandatory in June 1940. It further states that 43 Dutch ships were involved in evacuations from French ports and the British Channel Islands in May and June 1940, and that 525 Dutch ships were lost during World War II.

The release also states that approximately 4,200 merchant navy seamen died while supporting Allied warfare (over 2,700 Dutch and over 1,400 non-Dutch sailors), and that 160 crew members died even before the Netherlands entered the war, during the neutral period between September 1, 1939, and May 10, 1940, when merchant and fishing vessels were attacked by mines, bombs, and torpedoes.

Seated left to right, Hubert Nijgh, Chairman of the Stichting Koopvaardijpersoneel 1940–1945 and Her Excellency Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/arrindell-discusses-role-of-st-maarten-seafarers-in-kingdom-merchant-navy-during-the-world-war-ii